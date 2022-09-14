PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The senior games are back for another year in Pensacola and the excitement has only grown.

Each year senior citizens can choose from up to 22 events to participate in including pickleball, softball and cornhole.

Following the two week event here in Pensacola, seniors have the opportunity to compete in state and national competitions. Many seniors in Pensacola hold these national titles.

While the events are competitive in nature, no prior experience is needed and all are welcome to join.

“It’s a little bit of a competitive competitive spirit but everybody is welcome,” said JoAnne Nicholson who has been participating in the games for over six years. “Everyone cheers each other on, there’s no loss.”

The games help participants stay active.

“It’s about having fun, being active, getting out in the community staying social.” said Coordinator Maggie Lochas.

“It’s good to socialize, be with your friends meet new people,” said JoAnne. “You get to move every part of your body and you just get a sense of wellbeing, your happiness level goes up.”

While the games are already underway, it’s not too late to join. Participants can sign up today at the Vickry Center. Registration is ten dollars and every additional event is one dollar.