PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The AMC Theatre in Pensacola closed down for the night after the Pensacola Police Department responded to a large fight.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, around 300 juveniles gathered and began fighting in the parking lot of the AMC Theatre on Bayou Blvd., around 7:25 Sunday night.

The incident happened on National Cinema Day, when the theatre was offering $4 movie tickets.

Following the incident, AMC requested that PPD evacuate everyone inside the theatre for the night.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, multiple juveniles were arrested. They say charges range from affray, battery and battery on law enforcement.