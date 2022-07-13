PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a home invasion as investigators search for three of the four suspects.

Deputies were called to a home invasion off Pinestead Road on Thursday, July 7. Three men approached the front door. One man pretends to know the victim, and he unlocks the door. Once the door is open, two of them push the man into his house and attack him, according to deputies. A third man pulls a gun from his pants and waits outside. That man (below) is who the ECSO is trying to identify.

The victim’s pistol fell to the ground and was picked up by one of the men. The victim ran to the back room of the house, grabbed another gun and began firing at them. The three ran from the home to their vehicle where the fourth suspect was waiting and drove off, hitting a nearby mailbox, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators have identified three of the four suspects: Da’Torrance Hackworth, 20, Antonio Dewayne Dean Jr., 18, and Joseph Roman Sanders, 20. Hackworth was arrested but the other two are still wanted.

Hackworth was arrested for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

Dean is wanted for use/display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny, grand theft of a firearm, and robbery/home invasion with a firearm.

Sanders is wanted for home invasion with a firearm.

If you have any information about Dean, Sanders or the unidentified man, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.