3-vehicle crash leaves one person seriously injured in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash Dec. 15 that left one person seriously injured in Escambia County.

Troopers determined that the crash happened on Scenic Highway in Pensacola after a man driving a pickup truck swerved into the opposite lane, hitting the rear end of another pickup truck.

The man driving the first truck continued in the opposite lane, hitting a sedan head-on, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old driver of the sedan was seriously injured, while the other two drivers had minor injuries, according to the release.