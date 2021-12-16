3-vehicle crash leaves one person seriously injured in Escambia County

Escambia County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Florida Highway Patrol_407624

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash Dec. 15 that left one person seriously injured in Escambia County.

Troopers determined that the crash happened on Scenic Highway in Pensacola after a man driving a pickup truck swerved into the opposite lane, hitting the rear end of another pickup truck.

The man driving the first truck continued in the opposite lane, hitting a sedan head-on, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.  

The 21-year-old driver of the sedan was seriously injured, while the other two drivers had minor injuries, according to the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories