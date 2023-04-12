A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a grocery store, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a grocery store, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said deputies were called to the store on Brent Lane Tuesday night for a robbery in progress. At the store closing time, Michael Bryant went into the store, grabbed money bags and attempted to run out of the store, according to deputies.

Three store employees saw the attempted robbery and were able to stop Bryant and hold him until deputies arrived. The post said the employees saved the store from “losing thousands of dollars.”

Bryant was arrested and charged with robbery and larceny.