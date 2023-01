ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community.

Deputies said they received the call at around 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3 about a shooting on Colbert Avenue about a block away from Gulf Beach Highway.

All three people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies said the suspect is a male. The motive is unknown.