PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said three people were shot in a drive by shooting on P Street at West Gadsden Street Wednesday night.

The injuries “do not appear to be life-threatening” at this time, according to police. The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m..

There is no suspect information available at this time.

