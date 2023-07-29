PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

According to Pensacola Police, the shooting at the Northwoods Apartments on 4041 E. Olive Road Saturday afternoon.

Police went to the hospital where they discovered one of the victims who managed to drive themselves there. After discovering the victim, they went to the scene of the apartments where they found evidence of gunfire.

According to Pensacola PD, the three victim’s conditions are unknown at this time.