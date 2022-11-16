ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Robertsdale men are in the hospitalized after a vehicle accident on W. Nine Mile Road, early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At 6:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, a vehicle collision involving a silver Ford van and a red Ford pickup truck occurred at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road.

According to troopers, the van was traveling east on W. Nine Mile Road, in the left turning lane. The truck was traveling west on W. Nine Mile Road, in the inside straight lane. The driver of the van failed to yield right of way to oncoming traffic and began to conduct a left turn. As a result, the front of the truck collided with the right side of the van. The trailer from the van became disconnected and blocked the intersection.

Three individuals from Robertsdale, Ala., were transported to a local hospital due to various injuries. An 18-year-old suffered serious injuries, while a 17-year-old and the 38-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

The 38-year-old driver of the van was sited for failure to yield right of way while turning and driving without a driver’s license.