PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday night in the Montclair neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. at Oakstead Mobile Home Park on Massachusetts Avenue. Deputies found one person with a gunshot wound to the arm. The other two victims were taken to a hospital before deputies got there. They each had a gunshot wound to the leg, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office is on scene gathering evidence and talking to witnesses. No information has been released on a possible suspect.