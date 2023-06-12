PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people were rescued after a boat anchored in Pensacola Bay capsized due to rough waters at around 11:55 a.m. Monday.

According Pensacola Fire Chief Ginny Cranor, the three victims were rescued from the water by the Pensacola Fire Department within 12 minutes.

The Pensacola Fire Department says all of the victims are okay, and they were all wearing floatation devices.

All three were evaluated by EMS and released.

Chief Cranor says their flotation devices were key to the successful rescue.