ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three Pensacola men have been charged with trafficking more than 100 grams of cocaine after leading the Florida Highway Patrol on a chase on Friday.

Quantez Quashawn Jackson, 26, Jonathan James Harris, 32, and Freddie Dayshen Fountain, 33, were all charged with Reckless driving, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Operating a motor vehicle in the commission of a felony, Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted Felon, Armed Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

According to FHP, Pensacola District Criminal Interdiction Units were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed. The CIU unit tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued to drive recklessly. During the course of events, FHP said the suspect recognized the marked patrol vehicle and traveled head-on into the direction of the patrol vehicle. They said the trooper was able to take evasive action and avoid a crash.

The vehicle then turned into an apartment complex and met a dead end, where the three suspects exited the vehicle and fled into an upstairs apartment “unlawfully,” leaving the vehicle running and open. FHP said a large amount of narcotics were seen in the vehicle.

With the assistance of Escambia County SRT deputies, CIU breached the door without entering and all three suspects came to the front door without incident. After searching the apartment, FHP said they found a trafficking amount of narcotics, which was over 100 grams of powder cocaine and two firearms. In the car, they also found 10 grams of crack cocaine.

Jackson was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $110,000 bond, Harris was booked on a $80,000 bond and Fountain was booked on a $95,000 bond. Harris has been released from the jail.