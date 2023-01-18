ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men were arrested for gun related charges on Tuesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshalls.

According to ECSO, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32, was arrested for failure to appear for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

They said Sabastian Scott LaFountain, 22, was arrested for attempted homicide, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and firing a weapon in public.

Larry Franklin Reid, 46, was arrested for fleeing/eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle or building, criminal mischief over $1,000 and attempted first-degree premeditated murder.

Faulk was booked into Escambia County Jail without bond, LaFountain was booked on a $125,000 bond and Reid was booked without bond.