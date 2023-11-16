ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people were arrested Tuesday night after a driver led deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was in the area of Burgess Road and Palafox Street when he saw a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta that had been reported stolen. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop, according to officials.

After a short chase, the deputy made a “pit maneuver,” causing the car to stop safely near Shiloh Drive and Burgess Road, according to the ECSO.

The driver, Mario Wiggins, 35, was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license, the ECSO said.

Mikia Brown, 26, was a passenger arrested for an outstanding battery warrant.

Johnny Walker, 31, was charged with felony narcotics.

