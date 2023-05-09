ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people were sent to hospital and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire on Atwood Drive Monday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire was determined to be “cooking-related” and stemmed from the stovetop, according to the post.

When firefighters arrived at around 4:35 p.m. on Monday, May 8, smoke was showing from the front of the apartment building and a fire was found in the kitchen of the first-floor apartment.

“ECFR quickly attacked the fire and brought the situation under control by 4:45 p.m.,” reads the post.

Three people were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS. One firefighter declined transportation after being inspected.