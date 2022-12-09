UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been placed on lockdown Friday morning, Dec. 9.

ECSO said they have multiple deputies on these campuses, as they actively investigate a social media threat.

“Deputies will remain on campus until the validity of this threat is confirmed and the investigation is complete,” ECSO said.