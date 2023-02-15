ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men from Daphne, Ala., were arrested overnight for an alleged armed robbery on Tomlinson Road, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Elijah Pirtle was charged with armed burglary by unlawfully entering a residence with a concealed firearm with the intent to commit a crime, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Michael Hammoc was charged armed burglary by entering unlawfully into a residence and grand theft.

Justin Dubose was charged armed burglary by unlawfully entering in a residence with the intent to commit a crime, knowing driving with a suspended license, grand theft, and possession of marijuana.

At 10:30 p.m., on Feb. 14, deputies said they responded to the 2700-block of Tomlinson Road in reference to trespassing and a possible burglary. When deputies conducted a search of the property, they said they heard a commotion from inside the residence. Upon opening the door, deputies said they located two suspects, Pirtle and Hammoc, inside the house. Deputies said they also located a 9mm pistol that Pirtle was carrying, and two green duffel bags filled with items from the residence.

Deputies said Pirtle and Hammoc entered the property through a back door and were waiting for a third suspect, Dubose, to return and pick them up. Deputies said they later located Dubose’s vehicle on the 5000-block of Charbar Road. They said they conducted a traffic stop and took Dubose into custody. In the car, deputies said they found a bag of marijuana in the vehicle and various items that were taken from the residence that was burglarized.

Pirtle was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $203,000 bond, Dubose was booked on a $102,500 bond.