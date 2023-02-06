Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue. (ECFR)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three boats in an Escambia County marina were deemed a complete loss early Monday morning, according to Escambia County Fire Rescue.

At 1:04 a.m., ECFR said 11 of their units and one unit from the Pace Fire District responded to a marine fire with exposure at the 10000th block of N. Davis Highway.

Upon arrival, ECFR said three boats were engulfed in flames with other nearby boats at risk. ECFR said their aggressive attack on the fire prevented additional boats from catching fire. However, ECFR said one additional boat broke loose during the incident and sank after getting stuck in a canal. The three original boats that caught fire are total losses along with the sinking boat, according to ECFR.

The incident was brought under control by 3:43 a.m.

ECFR said there were no injuries or fatalities and the Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating.