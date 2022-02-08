ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has made three arrests in multiple catalytic converter thefts that took place back in August and September 2021.

The thefts took place at several properties around the area including the 1300 block of Dexter Avenue near Lexington Terrace, the 11300 block of Lillian Highway near Highway 98 and 6800 Pine Forest Road near where the Pensacola Interstate Fair is held every year.

ECSO said that they were able to make the arrests through the use of surveillance video and other investigative techniques.

Westley David Dyal, 31, was charged with grand theft and burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Gordon Woodfin Vining, 51, and Joseph Allen Sheets, 57, were both charged with burglary of a vehicle, grand theft, criminal mischief and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

ECSO said they are still looking for a fourth suspect, Dawn Nicole Joubert. Joubert is wanted for burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Dawn Nicole Joubert

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joubert, you are asked to call ECSO at (850)436-9620.