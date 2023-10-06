CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man will be back in court next week for his second murder trial in a case that dates back more than 20 years.

Jury selection is scheduled for Monday morning in Gregory Malarik’s trial. Prosecutors are retrying this case because in 2022 a jury failed to reach a unanimous decision resulting in a mistrial.

Malarik is accused of murdering his wife Sherri ,who was a Petty Officer First Class in the U.S. Navy. In September 2001, her body was found in a minivan parked in front of Winn Dixie on Highway 29 in Cantonment.