ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A second man was arrested in connection with this weekend’s burglary of a John Deere tractor and trailer.

WKRG News 5 reported yesterday that Cody Comalander, 22, was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft and criminal mischief.

Today, Levy Dixon, 41, was also arrested for the same charges.

According to the arrest report, deputies said they learned that Comalander had an active felony warrant and was located on the Frank Ard Road property in an RV. Deputies said they knocked on the RV door, spoke to another witness and located Comalander and Dixon at the rear of the RV in bed.

According to the witness in the arrest report, Comalander showed up with a tractor and trailer and he and Dixon had been using the trailer to help the neighbors and fix the road.

While Comalander was being booked into the Escambia County Jail, Dixon passed out while sitting on the bench outside of the booking area, falling to the floor, according to the arrest report. Deputies said they gave Dixon five doses of Narcan before transferring the suspect to Baptist Hospital.

Comalander is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $26,000 bond, while Dixon is being held on a $20,000 bond.