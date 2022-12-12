ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25-time convicted Pensacola felon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2021 aggravated battery charge.

On Dec. 9, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Tyi Dejesus Nettles, Jr., to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for the crime of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Nettles will serve the 30-year sentence as a habitual felony offender, and as part of the 30-year sentence, Nettles will serve 15 years day-for-day as a prison release reoffender.

On May 20, 2021, at 221 Weis Lane in Pensacola, Nettles caused serious injury to the victim by hitting him in the head with a deadly weapon. After a one-day trial in September, an Escambia County jury found Nettles guilty of the charge.

At the Defendant’s sentencing hearing, Assistant State Attorney Alexander Liebmann described this incident as a violent attack on the Victim and advocated for a lengthy prison sentence based on the nature of the offense and the Defendant’s extensive prior criminal record.

Nettles had been convicted of twenty-five felonies and fifteen misdemeanor offenses prior to this incident.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation and made the arrest. Assistant State Attorney Alexander Jay Liebmann prosecuted the case on behalf of State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden.