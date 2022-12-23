UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Flomaton Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the 21-year-old driver was a woman from Atmore. The damage “appears to be minimal from the outside.”

Police have not identified the woman.

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department said one person died after crashing into Flomaton High School Friday morning, according to a Facebook post.

Police said they responded to the high school on Hwy 31 at around 12:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. The Flomaton Fire Department also responded.

Police said the 21-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other people in the car.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WKRG will update this story as we learn more details.