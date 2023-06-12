PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old man was arrested for a shooting in Pensacola Sunday night.

Tre Quan Butler is charged with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm in public.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Torres Ave. According to the arrest report, shots were fired after an altercation between people.

The Pensacola Police Department began investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at Ascension Sacred Heart hospital.

Tre Quan Butler was released from the Escambia County Jail on $15,500 bond.

PPD says the investigation is still ongoing. Other suspects and charges may be forthcoming.