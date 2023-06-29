Video above is from the Blue Angels performance at the Pensacola Beach Air Show 2022

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are set to headline the 2023 Pensacola Beach Air Show and will fly every day of air show week’s events leading up to the official air show on July 8.

The Santa Rosa Island Authority, which hosts the air show, released a full schedule of the weeks’ events.

“Every year we look forward to hosting this world-class air show along our world-class beach to really showcase our hometown heroes, the Blue Angels,” said Leigh Davis, Executive Director of the SRIA, in a news release. “It’s an awe-inspiring tradition that tens of thousands of locals and tourists alike gather to enjoy the spectacle every summer.”

Blue Angels practice and air show schedule

July 5, Wednesday: Breakfast with the Blues begins at about 8 a.m. The Blue Angels arrive and circle overhead and trace the show’s coordinates along Pensacola Beach

July 6, Thursday: The Blue Angels will practice over Pensacola Beach at 2 p.m.

July 7, Friday: Flight demonstrators and civilian aerobatic performers begin the Pensacola Beach Air Show dress rehearsal at noon. The Blue Angels fly at 2 p.m.

July 8, Saturday: The official Pensacola Beach Air Show. Follows Friday’s dress rehearsal schedule.

Pensacola Beach Air Show Schedule – Saturday, July 8

11 a.m. – Pilot Julian MacQueen and his 1943 Grumman Widgeon seaplane; pilot Gene Valentino and his ICON A5 Amphibious light sport plane; U.S Coast Guard pilot Lt. Cmdr. Mark Currier from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile fly a HC-144 Ocean Sentry large turboprop aircraft; Training Squadron Ten (VT-10) from NAS Pensacola in a formation fly-by in their T-6 Texans aircraft; VeriJet, a private airline, will fly by in a three-ship formation of Cirrus SF-50 Vision Jets;

Navy pilot Tanner Matheny will fly over in his 1946 North American Navion airplane named Olivia; U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue (SAR) demonstration from the back of a HH-60J Blackhawk helicopter piloted by Lt. Travis Rhea.

Noon – Singer Kara Kimmer performs acapella The National Anthem to mark the official start of the show. Her performance is followed by the Red Bull Air Force team with a synchronized flag-carrying skydiving formation. They are followed by the Veteran’s Flight team flying vintage World War 2-era biplanes. Next up is pilot Bill Culberson in his MiG-17F, which can maintain 8G turns and hit a top speed of 715 miles per hour.

12:45 p.m. – Pilots Ken Reider and Adam Baker of Redline Aerobatic Team for stunts and fun formations. Skip Stewart is next up with high-skill passes and maneuvers in his red, white and black-checkered biplane. Spectators will then have about 15 minutes to cool off in the Gulf of Mexico before the lifeguards clear the water.

1:30 p.m. – The Red Bull Air Force team is back with helicopter pilot Aaron Fitzgerald, aerobatic pilot Kevin Coleman, and the Red Bull Air Force jump team with a joint aerial demonstration.

2 p.m. – The famous C-130J known as Fat Albert will fly over Pensacola Beach, trailed by six blue-and-gold F-18 Super Hornets. Then the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take to the skies, for 45 minutes of aeronautic maneuvers.

