ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed at Forest Creek Apartments in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after the man was found on the ground near a car at the apartment complex located at 34 Patton Drive in the Warrington community.

Deputies say they arrived about five minutes later and found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on scene.

There were no witnesses to the homicide, deputies said Tuesday. No suspects have been identified.