ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-time convicted Pensacola felon is behind bars after he was allegedly found with 105 grams of fentanyl, a fentanyl pill press and guns.

Marcus Flintroy, 32, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in Fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and attaching tag not assigned.

ESCO said members of their Narcotics Unit, along with the Florida Highway Patrol, attempted to stop Flintroy at the Race Trac at 701 West Nine Mile Road. Deputies said Flintroy pulled up to a pump and was meeting with an unidentified black male who had also pulled up to the pump. Deputies said the unidentified male entered Flintroy’s vehicle, and neither attempted to pump gas. A marked FHP vehicle and several unmarked ECSO vehicles approached from different directions.

The unidentified male immediately exited Flintroy’s vehicle and ran towards his own vehicle, deputies said. Flintroy ignored the FHP lights, and attempted to escape by pulling forward and into one of the ECSO unmarked vehicles, according to deputies. After contact, deputies said Flintroy pulled to the right, only to be blocked by another ECSO marked vehicle. Deputies said his vehicle struck the second ECSO vehicle before Flintroy exited his vehicle and fled on foot. After a brief foot chase, he was caught and arrested.

Deputies said the unidentified male struck a third ECSO vehicle and the FHP vehicle before fleeing the scene. They said he has yet to be identified and charged.

Inside Flintroy’s vehicle, deputies said they found a loaded and chambered AR pistol with a 30-round magazine and an additional loaded 30-round magazine. Deputies said they also found a Glock pistol with two extended magazines, 105 grams of fentanyl, a fentanyl press and an amount of crack cocaine.

Flintroy was booked into the Escambia County Jail with no bond. ECSO said this is an ongoing investigation.