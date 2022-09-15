PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday marks two years since Hurricane Sally made landfall in Baldwin County causing extensive damage and flooding across Southern Alabama and Northwest Florida.

Sally was a slow-moving category 2 hurricane that made landfall just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2020. The hurricane caused widespread damage across Escambia County, Florida. Many residents and businesses are still recovering after struggling to get money from FEMA.

Unsecured barges belonging to the contractor, Skanska USA, crashed into the Pensacola Bay Bridge. For about nine months, drivers had to take the Garcon Point Bridge to get to Gulf Breeze and the beaches.

A judge ruled Skanska was negligent in not securing 27 of its 55 barges ahead of the hurricane. Hundreds of businesses, commuters and residents filed lawsuits against the company claiming economic loss because of the damaged bridge.

The bridge re-opened in June 2021 and since then construction has continued. The project is now more than 80% complete. Construction crews are working day and night.

The Florida Department of Transportation originally said the bridge will be finished by the end of this year. Mayor Grover Robinson said he has a meeting with FDOT officials later this month to get an update on their progress.