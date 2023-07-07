ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Brewton women are in critical condition after they were struck while crossing US-29, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the women were crossing the highway near Rudolph Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. When the women were in the southbound lanes, a pickup truck driver swerved to avoid hitting the 53-year-old woman, but ended up striking the 34-year-old in the inside lane.

The 53-year-old went to check on the woman who was hit and landed in the outside lane, where she was then struck by an SUV.

Both women were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital due to their injuries. Neither of the drivers were injured.