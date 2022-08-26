PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Viewer video submitted to WKRG shows two more waterspouts that formed near Fort Pickens and Pensacola Beach Wednesday.

This is one of many dramatic waterspouts that have spun up along the Gulf Coast this month. These waterspouts coincided with heavy, persistent rains falling across the area, and that heavy rain has caused flooding across much of the area.

August 16 waterspout photo

Photo captured by viewer video

Roughly 10 days ago, waterspouts appeared left and right along the Florida and Gulf Coasts. One of WKRG’s weather cams caught footage of an early morning waterspout.