2 wanted for shooting at Century Kwik Stop in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ESCO) is looking for two suspects wanted in connection to shooting that happened Dec. 4 inside a Century Kwik Stop.

The shooting happened after Arron Sutton, 32, and a 16-year-old juvenile suspect allegedly got into an argument inside the gas station.

The ESCO said in a Facebook post that the argument escalated after Sutton pulled out his gun and began pointing it at the juvenile. The juvenile then pulled out his gun and shot near Sutton inside the gas station.

No one was injured, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for both suspects.

Sutton is wanted for aggravated assault and improper exhibition of a firearm.

The juvenile is wanted for possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433- 7867 or the ESCO at 850-436-9620.