ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two individuals are wanted for questioning only in connection with a shooting on Blue Angel Pkwy., according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan Anthony Cherry, 47, and Danielle Marie Maulden, 41, are wanted for questioning only in reference to an investigation of a homicide that occurred on Jan. 31, 2023, on Blue Angel Pkwy., ECSO said in a release.

On Jan. 31, ECSO said they responded to a home in the 1400-block of Blue Angel Pkwy., near Lillian Hwy., around 11 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies ECSO said they found a man outside deceased from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information, contact CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP, or ECSO at 850-436-9620.