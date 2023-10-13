ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was critically injured after he was hit by two vehicles on Pensacola Boulevard, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Two vehicles were heading southbound on Pensacola Boulevard, approaching Van Pelt Lane, when a man moved into the path of the first vehicle and was hit, according to the release.

That vehicle did not stop and continued southbound, fleeing the scene. Then, the second vehicle ran over the man in the roadway. They also fled the scene.

The incident happened around 11:05 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses told troopers they only heard the first crash and believed one of the vehicles was a dark-colored SUV.

The man was taken to Baptist Hospital and was in critical condition.