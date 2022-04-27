ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that two traffic stops conducted by deputies April 26 led to three arrests for drug and alcohol possession.

Timothy Wright, 23, was arrested after being pulled over by police on Davis Highway and University Parkway for running a red light. When deputies pulled Wright over, they found that he was in possession of cocaine, a handgun, paraphernalia and an open bottle of tequila inside the vehicle.

Wright was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphilia. On top of those two charges, he was ticketed for running a red light, possession of an open container of an alcoholic beverage and driving after 10 p.m. while having a learner’s driver’s license.

Later in the morning, a separate vehicle was pulled over near Creighton Road and Burgess Road. Inside the vehicle, a backpack was found that contained a gun, a pill bottle with Fentanyl inside, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Inside the car, deputies found more Fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The two people inside the car were arrested.

Rhiannon Adkins-Woods, 30, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of paraphernalia and introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility. Once in the jail, Adkins-Woods was searched, at which time deputies found Fentanyl in her underwear.

David Reed, 30, was charged with trafficking Fentanyl, possession of cocaine and introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility.

Wright was given a $3,000 bond, Adkins-Woods was given a $16,000 bond and Reed was given a $115,000 bond.