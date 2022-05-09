PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two teens in Escambia County were arrested by Escambia County deputies for an armed robbery and carjacking that ended in a crash.

Deputies were called to a home on the 1200 block of North “Z” Street on Saturday, May 7, after a woman was reportedly being robbed at gunpoint in front of her home. Surveillance video captured two 17-year-olds robbing the victim of her wallet and cell phone before stealing her 2020 black Dodge Charger from her driveway.

While investigators were at the home, a call came in about a black Dodge Charger being driven recklessly near Pine Forest Road and Highway 297A. When deputies arrived on scene, the stolen vehicle was crashed and rested on its roof. One 17-year-old began to run from the wreck but was caught after a chase. The other was found lying next to the upside-down car.

ECSO said the BB gun used in the armed robbery was found within the wreckage. One 17-year-old was charged with armed carjacking and criminal mischief while the other was charged with sudden snatching, armed carjacking and criminal mischief. The sheriff’s office is recommending that one of them be tried as an adult.