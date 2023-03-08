ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation is underway, after students at Pine Forest High School were taken to the hospital after allegedly consuming “gummies”.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded with EMS to Pine Forest High School around noon Wednesday.

Two students were transported to a hospital for treatment and three students were released to go home after being checked by EMS, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

They believe some type of “gummies” were being passed around that caused students to have reactions.

ECSO says they are working to find out who brought them to the school.

The investigation is ongoing.