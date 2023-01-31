PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon.

At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. Palafox Street.

Upon arrival, ECFR said two cars were involved in a crash with one vehicle laying on its side. Two occupants were trapped in the vehicle on its side and ECFR said they had to extricate the occupants from the vehicle. They said they had to remove a portion of the vehicle’s roof to safely remove the occupants. Once the occupants were removed, ECFR said they were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Assistance was provided by Escambia County EMS. ECFR units E6, E17, SQ3, S4 and BC3 responded.