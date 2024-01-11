PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Thursday morning on sex offender charges, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed.

Charles Alvey, 51, of Pensacola, was arrested for the alleged use of a computer to seduce a minor, transmission of material harmful to a minor, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, failure to register an internet identifier and failure to register a phone number.

He is charged with two sex offender violations, obscene communication, cruelty toward a child and public order crimes.

Alvey was put on the Florida Sex Offender Registry in 2023 after he was convicted of using a computer to solicit a minor in Okaloosa County.

Charles Bernard Alvey. (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

FDLE began an investigation in November 2023 when Alvey allegedly began communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. He engaged in sexually explicit conversations and sent pornography to the agent, posing as a child.

FDLE, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI served a search warrant at Alvey’s Pensacola home on Olive Road. They were assisted by the Florida Department of Corrections and the Office of Probation Services.

Jeffrey Aaron Gunter, 33, of Pensacola, was also arrested on Thursday morning. The Department of Corrections had a warrant for his arrest for violation of probation. Gunter has been on the Sex Offender Registry since 2022 for using a computer to solicit a minor.

Jeffrey Aaron Gunter. (Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office)

Alvey and Gunter were both booked in the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning.

The Office of the State Attorney, First Judicial Court, will prosecute the case.

FDLE agents believe Alvey may have been communicating with juvenile victims. Those with information on Alvey can call FDLE Pensacola at 800-226-8574.