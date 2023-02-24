PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested two more people Friday in connection to the shooting at Pelican’s Nest in June 2022, according to a release.

Martin Eugene Hendricks, 25 has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and shooting/throwing of a deadly missile. Shaquille Oneal Calhoun, 29, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Five people were shot at the nightclub at around 12:30 a.m. in June 2022 on East Intendencia Street. Four of the victims were found outside in the club’s parking lot. A fifth victim later showed up at the hospital.

Later that same month, the nightclub closed its doors for good.

In January 2023, PPD charged 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firing missiles into a building and attempted homicide in connection with the shooting

PPD said they do not anticipate any further arrests in this case.