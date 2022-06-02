ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who may have robbed a home off Bush Street in March.

Deputies believe the two men Investigators believe the two men were involved in an armed robbery that happened March 10.

Investigators obtained security which showed the two men walking near the home “before and after the robbery took place,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

If you have any information about the men’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.