PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County jury has found two men guilty of murder and a judge sentenced them to serve life in prison.

Kentavious Oliver and Samuel Young were convicted of second degree murder.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Klondike Road south of Mobile Highway on October 3rd, 2020. Deputies found Kevin Swann dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were indicted for the killing in November 2020.