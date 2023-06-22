SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men have been arrested in Atmore after allegedly killing a man in Pace, Monday.

Ja’cobey James is charged with first-degree murder, and Marcus Dickinson is being charged with second-degree murder after Joseph Liebe, 24, was shot while driving on Wallace Lake Road. Liebe crashed into the woods, where deputies found him dead in his SUV.

Deputies watched surveillance video from the area and spotted another SUV leaving the scene.

Investigators found the suspects’ vehicle in Escambia County, Ala., where deputies interviewed Marcus Dickinson.

According to the arrest report, Dickinson told deputies he and Ja’cobey James stopped for gas in Cantonment Monday evening after getting off work in Pensacola.

Dickinson told deputies James instructed him to follow the victim’s vehicle.

According to the report, the day after the shooting, Dickinson reported his 9mm gun stolen and said James had access to the gun.

The report said deputies found ten 9mm shell casings near where Liebe was shot and killed.

Deputies arrested Dickinson on Tuesday. They said James turned himself into authorities on Wednesday. However, the sheriff’s office couldn’t explain their alleged roles in the crime.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson believes robbery was the motive behind the murder, and said he does not believe the suspects and the victim knew each other.

The two are being held in the Escambia County, Ala. jail.