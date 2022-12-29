ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men are behind bars after allegedly pulling a sawed-off shotgun and pointing it at a man and stealing a 1992 gold Jaguar sedan, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kopelyn Gerard Gildon, 52, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a weapon offense, vehicle theft, robbery, aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a weapon. Chadwick Jeffery Kerley, 37, was charged with vehicle theft and robbery.

On Dec. 28, deputies responded to 7040 W. Hwy. 98 in reference to a carjacking. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who said he was selling a 1992 gold Jaguar sedan for another victim on Facebook marketplace.

The victim selling the vehicle said he had a black male who he knows as “Mohawk,” at his residence for a test drive of the vehicle. During the test drive, the victim said they went to Tom Thumb and got out to get items from the store. The victim said when he attempted to get back into the vehicle, Gildon, “Mohawk,” pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and pointed it at him. Then the victim said he ran towards the back of the vehicle when Gildon hit him with the vehicle causing him to fall. The victim said Gildon left the gas station with a white male who he identified as Kerley.

Deputies said they made contact with a witness who used her Facebook account to post the vehicle for sale. She said she received a text from an unknown number while she was talking with deputies.

The text said, “Just gonna put down a real mfer for his Jag? Naw cuz. And you better check my resume. U wanna go to the law? I’ve got everything that needs to be addressed.”

The witness said based on the text she received, the crime that just happened and the suspects knowing her address put her in fear of harm coming to her family.

Deputies then spoke with the legal owner of the vehicle, who said he became the legal owner after placing liens on it and going through the court process to become the owner. The victim said Kerley left the car at his shop for the past seven months and never made any payments on the work, which is why he filed to become the legal owner.

According to the arrest report, several deputies then responded to 7612 Charity Drive, where they located the Jaguar parked in front of Gildon’s trailer. Deputies said while they approached the residence, they saw Gildon outside of his trailer, as well as Kerley.

Deputies said the Jaguar was replaced to the owner.

Gildon was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $155,000 bond. Kerley was booked into the jail without bond.