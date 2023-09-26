PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men were arrested after they allegedly broke into a hotel room armed with guns and robbed the occupant, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Javon Rawls, 23, and Terrell Cook, 26, were arrested for the crime. Both men are Pensacola residents.

Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Lavelle Way for a report of an armed disturbance. The post said deputies were told that two men had broken into a hotel room armed with handguns and demanded the occupant give them money. The two men had left the hotel in a black KIA by the time deputies arrived.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify one of the men that was involved. Deputies went to that suspect’s home and found Rawls and Cook standing by a black KIA just after the robbery. Three guns were located as well.

Rawls is charged with robbery, larceny, battery and possession of a weapon. Cook is charged with robbery, larceny, battery, possession of a weapon and drug possession.