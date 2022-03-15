PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police have arrested two men who reportedly used metal pipes to beat a man in the head at a homeless camp Sunday afternoon.

Charles Parrish and Quinton Quinn are charged with aggravated battery and robbery.

Officers responded to a homeless camp near Cervantes and M Street at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 13. They found a man with “extremely severe head wounds consistent with being struck with a blunt object multiple times,” according to the arrest report.

The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. He had a large laceration on the back of his head, several large lacerations and fractures to the top of his head with an “extreme amount” of blood. He suffered a brain bleed and skull fractures.

Parrish and Quinn beat the man in the head with metal pipes, according to police. After beating him, officials said the two men went through the victim’s pockets and took his phone and bicycle.

A witness told officers Quinn set the attack up and he told Parrish he would make money from the attack.