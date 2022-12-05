ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man and woman were killed in an early Friday morning car crash in Escambia County on I-65, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Jewell W. Smith, 57, and Johnny W. Smith, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a tractor-trailer rear ended the Ford Escape they were in. Jewell was driving the car at the time of the crash.
The crash happened at around 1:35 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2 on I-65 roughly 14 miles northeast of Atmore in Escambia County.
This remains an ongoing investigation as troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
