CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people are injured after a single-vehicle crash on County Road 97 in Cantonment.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on CR 97 at high speeds toward Olde Bridge Rd. The driver lost control of the truck while trying to make the turn, which resulted in the vehicle driving off the road.

FHP says the truck continued southbound on the shoulder of the road hitting a mailbox and concrete culvert before going airborne. It landed in the road and began rotating clockwise before rolling for about 350 feet.

The driver was ejected from the truck and suffered serious injuries. The driver was transported to Sacred Heart by Life Flight. The two minor passengers were taken to Sacred Heart Pediatrics Emergency Room by Family. According to FHP, the 16-year-old suffered minor injuries and the 14-year-old’s injuries are unknown.

FHP is still investigating this crash.