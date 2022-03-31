PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol confirmed two people are injured after a semi-truck overturned on the Escambia Bay I-10 bridge during the severe weather that swept through early Thursday morning.

FHP says the semi-truck was hauling about 10,000 lbs of electronics and traveling eastbound when a storm with heavy rain and wind speeds of approximately 40 mph entered the area. The heavy wind that proceeded the storm front that swept through caused the semi-truck to slide and skid toward the south shoulder of the bridge overturning the truck onto the right side.

The trailer of the truck collided with the concrete wall and came to a final rest partially resting on top of the wall. The remainder of the trailer and cabin came to a final resting place in the right lane and south shoulder facing east. The driver, a 67-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, while the passenger, a 68-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries from the crash.