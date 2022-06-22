ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were indicted for killing one of the men’s brothers back in 2020. The men were indicted while in jail awaiting trial for another murder that happened in 2021.

The pair were indicted after Nicholas Wells and Ellis Clark hatched a plan to kill Well’s half-brother Andrew Howard IV.

Howard, 24, was found dead Dec. 27, 2020, on the back porch of an apartment at Northwoods Apartment Complex in Pensacola. Witnesses said Howard was in a fight with an unknown person when gunshots were heard.

Investigators believe that Wells and Clark were there the night of the murder. A “box style” SUV was seen leaving the complex after Howard was killed, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 28, the same type of SUV was found burned, with only the framework remaining. Investigators traced the car back to Wells, who reported the SUV stolen.

While Wells claimed it was stolen, investigators obtained security footage that “indicated Clark set his own SUV on fire and lied about the incident,” according to the post.

Investigators believed the pair planned to rob and kill the 24-year-old. Deputies uncovered text messages between Wells and Clark dating back to Dec. 2020.

Wells asked Clark “to pull up to them Northwood apt, that I gave u the address,” where Howard was later found dead. After a series of text messages, Wells tells Clark “that squirrel dead,” and Clark replies “damn.”

Wells and Clark were served warrants for their murder while sitting in Escambia County Jail awaiting trial for the murder of Marcus Atienza. The pair were charged with his murder in what deputies believe was a drug deal gone bad.

Wells was also wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of Ladarius Clardy, who was killed in July of 2021. Wells was not considered a suspect. Currently, Clark and Wells are currently being held without bond.

The pair were indicted, meaning they were formally accused of the crime. Currently, they have not been found guilty of the murder charge. Clark and Wells will have their arraignment June 24, 2022. During their arraignment, the two men will go before a judge to hear the charges brought against them.