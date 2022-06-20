Anthony Norman (left) and Wyatt Dudley (right) have been arrested for car burglaries in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA, COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two people were arrested in connection to several car burglaries that happened Monday, June 13, according to Escambia County deputies.

Wyatt Dudley and Anthony Norman are accused of burglarizing several cars near Kingsfield, Chemstrand and Old Chemstrand Roads in Escambia County.

Officials said Dudley and Norman used a stolen credit card from one of the vehicles to make purchases at the 200-block of South Highway 29. The two were seen on camera using the stolen credit card a day after the burglaries, which happened Sunday, June 14.

Wyatt Dudley

Anthony Norman

Dudley was charged with vehicle theft and larceny, or threat of personal property. Norman was charged with burglary, larceny and fraud for, “illegal use of credit card,” according to a news release from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.